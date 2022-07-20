Four washed away in Thanjavur's Kollidam river, one rescued

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Four persons, who entered the Kollidam river near Pandanallur allegedly for fishing on Monday night, were washed away in the current. One of them was rescued and search is on for the other three.

According to sources, K Akash (24), S Manoj (22), K Appu (22) and V Kolanjinathan (34) of Madhagu Salai village near Pandanallur went to the Kollidam for fishing on Monday night. They were initially sitting on one of the elevated spots on the river bed and then ventured into the river as water flow was less.

However, water level started to rise after midnight as surplus water was released from Mettur and all the four were caught in the powerful current. Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue. However, they could rescue only Kolanjinathan. He was admitted to Kumbakonam Government Hospital.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Tiruvidaimarudur launched a search operation. As water release in the river was over one lakh cusec, the personnel found it difficult to locate the missing persons. Sources said water was flowing to a height of 11 feet in the area.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver visited the spot and supervised the search operation. Govi Chezhian, Chief Whip of the government and Tiruvidaimarudur MLA, also visited the village. He later went to the hospital where Kolanjinathan was admitted. However, Kolanjinathan could not speak as he was in a state of shock, sources said. The Pandanallur police registered a case.

