Give subsidy to farmers to buy motors: Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises

Published: 20th July 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Manufacturers of energised motors have appealed to the State government to classify pumps as primary agricultural equipment instead of engineering products, and provide subsidy to farmers to buy new motors.

SIEMA president KV Karthik said, "Because it is classified as an engineering product, the industry couldn’t function during the lockdown. Pump set is a primary product in the agricultural sector and should be listed as an agri product."

J James, district president of TN Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) said, "Compared to Gujarat, pump manufacturers in Coimbatore have to bear an additional input cost of  10-15 per cent to transport raw material from the north."

"To compete with manufacturers in Gujarat, the State government should provide subsidy to farmers to buy new pump motors. For this, pumps should be listed as primary agricultural products," he added.

