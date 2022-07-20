Home States Tamil Nadu

Logistics industry sees rising demand for warehousing space in Tamil Nadu

The logistics industry is seeing a rising demand for warehousing space in TN, due to increased industrial activity, and favourable policies related to GST, say industrialists.

Published: 20th July 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Warehousing, Logistics

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The logistics industry is seeing a rising demand for warehousing space in Tamil Nadu, due to increased industrial activity, and favourable policies related to GST, say industrialists. The demand in Chennai doubled in the last three years, S Narasimhan, MD Sattva Logistics, and chairman, CII Task Force on Ports (southern Region), said.

The availability of ports and road connectivity with access to the hinterlands made Chennai a hub of warehousing. "Apart from regular imports, there is an increase of imports like raw materials, which are generating demand for warehousing spaces," he said.

Shri Kailash Logistics Chairman S Rajkumar said that the city's outskirts have potential to be developed into a logistics hub in the Chennai- Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. He said that after the GST regime, there is a demand for warehousing in Tier- 2 cities like Madurai, Salem, etc.

"The single tax system made it easier for the firms to have large warehouses in hubs. The FMCG firms are showing interest in reaching Tier -2 cities from where they can access 6- 7 smaller cities," he said.

Industry insiders said while there is a rise in demand for e-commerce services in south districts, firms aren’t able to meet them due to a shortage of warehouses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warehousing space Tamil Nadu warehouse Logistics industry CII Task Force on Ports
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp