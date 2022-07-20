Madras HC orders termination of 28-week pregnancy of teen rape survivor

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order, the Madras High Court has allowed the termination of 28-week pregnancy of a 13-year-old rape survivor considering the grave danger to her mental and physical health. Justice Abdul Quddhose recently passed the order based on a medical and feasibility report submitted by experts after hearing a petition filed by the girl’s father.

A registered medical practitioner can terminate pregnancy under circumstances mentioned in section 3(2) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, without intervention of the court only when the length of pregnancy does not exceed a maximum period of 20 weeks.

However, this court has got wider powers than what is prescribed under the Act, the judge said. "The victim girl is 28 weeks plus three days pregnant. Considering the medical report and after giving due consideration to the fact that the victim girl is only 13 years old, this court exercising powers under Article 226 of the constitution has got the powers to take judicial notice of those facts and can permit termination of the victim’s pregnancy," the court said.

The judge added that the court has taken into consideration the fact that the girl is also not physically and mentally strong enough to withstand the pregnancy and the submission of her father, an agricultural labourer, that not only the girl but also the family would suffer if she delivered a baby.

Nominate specialised docs, respondents told

Referring to various judgments of the apex court and the Madras HC, the judge said, “This court is of the considered view that the petitioner is entitled to obtain a direction to terminate the pregnancy of his minor daughter X forthwith.”

He directed the respondents to nominate a team of specialised doctors to terminate her pregnancy and ordered the foetus to be preserved for carrying out medical test for the purpose of criminal case pending against the accused who was charged under various sections of the POCSO Act.

The Child Welfare Committee of Tiruvannamalai was directed to render all possible assistance both to the survivor and her parents during the period of their stay in the hospital. The judge posted the matter to July 22 for reporting compliance.

Judge: Girl physically, mentally not strong

The judge said the court has taken into consideration that the girl is not strong enough to withstand the pregnancy and the submission of her father that his entire family would suffer if she delivered a baby

