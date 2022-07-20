Madras HC's Madurai bench to test G.O. managing Tiruchendur temple affairs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A three-judge bench of Justices PN Prakash, GR Swaminathan, and M Nirmal Kumar was constituted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to test the validity of a G.O. issued by the HR&CE department regulating the affairs of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. They began hearing the matter on Tuesday.

The G.O. dated April 1, 2022, was passed reportedly based on the directions issued by a Division Bench of the court in a different case in 2018. But another Division Bench, which heard a plea filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha challenging the G.O., took a divergent view saying that the directions of the then Division Bench in the 2018 case were "improper".

They were passed overlooking the relevant statutory provisions and also without hearing the Thirisuthanthirars, iyers /poojaries, against whom the directions were issued, the Division Bench opined and referred the matter to the Chief Justice to place it before a larger bench. The three-judge bench adjourned the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

