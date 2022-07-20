Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC's Madurai bench to test G.O. managing Tiruchendur temple affairs

The bench said that orders were passed overlooking the relevant statutory provisions and also without hearing the Thirisuthanthirars, iyers /poojaries, against whom the directions were issued.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mahakumbhabhishekham at the Subramaniya Swamy temple

Mahakumbhabhishekham at the Subramaniya Swamy temple. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A three-judge bench of Justices PN Prakash, GR Swaminathan, and M Nirmal Kumar was constituted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to test the validity of a G.O. issued by the HR&CE department regulating the affairs of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. They began hearing the matter on Tuesday.

The G.O. dated April 1, 2022, was passed reportedly based on the directions issued by a Division Bench of the court in a different case in 2018. But another Division Bench, which heard a plea filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha challenging the G.O., took a divergent view saying that the directions of the then Division Bench in the 2018 case were "improper".

They were passed overlooking the relevant statutory provisions and also without hearing the Thirisuthanthirars, iyers /poojaries, against whom the directions were issued, the Division Bench opined and referred the matter to the Chief Justice to place it before a larger bench. The three-judge bench adjourned the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subramaniya Swamy Temple Tiruchendur Madras High Court
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp