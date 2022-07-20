NIA investigates seven inmates in Tiruchy special camp

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: National Investigation Agency (NIA) members are investigating the prison inmates in the Tiruchy special on the Central Jail premises from morning 5:30.

Special camp is a place where foreign prisoners who were involved in International crimes like Passport forgery, smuggling, and theft will be kept. Tiruchy special has 143 inmates, with Sri Lanks in the majority.

According to sources, the investigation is happening with seven inmates who are suspected to be Sri Lankans involved in a Kerala heroin smuggling case last year who were arrested. In relation to this, near the Central prison house of a person called Vignesh is also under investigation by the NIA team from Kerala.

When the district collector met the press in the morning, he said, the investigation was something related to a crime that happened in Delhi.

