Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue department officials dismiss reports of untouchability wall in Tiruppur's Ayyampalayam

It was earlier reported that according to a complaint leveled by SC families, a 300-ft untouchability wall was built in the village.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

The 300-feet-long wall constructed at Ayyampalayam of Mettupalayam in 2015

The 300-feet-long wall constructed at Ayyampalayam of Mettupalayam in 2015. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A day after The New Indian Express reported a complaint leveled by Scheduled Caste families at Ayyampalayam, in Kangeyam taluk, that a 300-ft untouchability wall was built in the village, revenue department officials inspected the village ion and dismissed the charges.

An official said, "A team led by RDO A Kumaresan measured the wall and other spots in SC settlements in Ayyampalayam. After checking revenue records, they found that the land was natham poromboke and indeed belongs to the State government. The 300-ft wall was built four years ago by the panchayat to protect an anganwadi centre which is located in the corner of the government land."

He added that the government is  planning to construct a residential quarters in the land. "We are planning to build a quarters for revenue inspectors in the spot. But, some private individuals with political influence are needlessly creating problems and instigating Scheduled Class communities to give false information as they want the wall to be removed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Untouchability wall Tiruppur Ayyampalayam
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp