Revenue department officials dismiss reports of untouchability wall in Tiruppur's Ayyampalayam

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A day after The New Indian Express reported a complaint leveled by Scheduled Caste families at Ayyampalayam, in Kangeyam taluk, that a 300-ft untouchability wall was built in the village, revenue department officials inspected the village ion and dismissed the charges.

An official said, "A team led by RDO A Kumaresan measured the wall and other spots in SC settlements in Ayyampalayam. After checking revenue records, they found that the land was natham poromboke and indeed belongs to the State government. The 300-ft wall was built four years ago by the panchayat to protect an anganwadi centre which is located in the corner of the government land."

He added that the government is planning to construct a residential quarters in the land. "We are planning to build a quarters for revenue inspectors in the spot. But, some private individuals with political influence are needlessly creating problems and instigating Scheduled Class communities to give false information as they want the wall to be removed," he said.

TIRUPPUR: A day after The New Indian Express reported a complaint leveled by Scheduled Caste families at Ayyampalayam, in Kangeyam taluk, that a 300-ft untouchability wall was built in the village, revenue department officials inspected the village ion and dismissed the charges. An official said, "A team led by RDO A Kumaresan measured the wall and other spots in SC settlements in Ayyampalayam. After checking revenue records, they found that the land was natham poromboke and indeed belongs to the State government. The 300-ft wall was built four years ago by the panchayat to protect an anganwadi centre which is located in the corner of the government land." He added that the government is planning to construct a residential quarters in the land. "We are planning to build a quarters for revenue inspectors in the spot. But, some private individuals with political influence are needlessly creating problems and instigating Scheduled Class communities to give false information as they want the wall to be removed," he said.