'Second wife not entitled to family pension': Madras HC uphelds State government's order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court upheld the State government's order refusing to provide pension of a deceased government staff to his second wife as they got married even as the first wife was alive.

The rejection passed by the respondents was in consonance with the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, and there is no infirmity, Justice SM Subramaniam ordered recently while dismissing the petition filed by Santhi from Tiruvannamalai.

The judge concurred with the government's submission that the second wife was not eligible for family pension under the TN Pension Rules. The petitioner had married Dhanushkotti, a primary school teacher, in September 1975 when his first wife, Janniammal, was alive. Dhanushkotti died in 2010.

Santhi submitted an application for family pension but it was rejected by the State principal accountant general.

