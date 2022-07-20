Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to terminate service of unqualified teachers in colleges

K Ponmudy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Services of teaching faculty who do not meet the UGC qualification norms, in government, aided and self-financing colleges across the State will be terminated after a month, announced Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, he also said efforts will be taken to regularise the services of qualified guest lecturers in government colleges. 

Meanwhile, representatives of various college teachers associations have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Minister for Higher Education to chalk out a plan to accommodate the unqualified faculty members instead of terminating them.

Responding to the announcement, Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) General Secretary GS Nagarajan said the government’s decision was a necessary one.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, TN All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association President V Thangaraj welcomed the minister's announcement and said a many unqualified guest lecturers have been working in affiliated colleges and government colleges for a long time now. 

While addressing press at the Secretariat, Ponmudy said that a three-member committee had been formed to conduct an inquiry into the caste-related question that was asked in the semester exam conducted by Periyar University.  

The minister said the panel would submit its report within a week. 

