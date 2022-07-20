Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government allows panchayats to spend Rs 5,000 on gram sabha meet

The State government has increased the expenditure ceiling for conducting gram sabha meetings to from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government has increased the expenditure ceiling for conducting gram sabha meetings to from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. A GO issued in this regard said the expenditure ceiling was last fixed in 2008, and the government decided to raise it based on recommendations from the Rural Development and Panchayats Director.

Village panchayat presidents will now be entitled to spend Rs 5,000 from the village general fund to hold gram sabha meetings. The government had ordered for six gram sabha meetings to be held per year in villages.

