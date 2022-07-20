Tamil Nadu housing department allows plot promoters to create amenities

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a major relief for layout promoters, the housing department has issued a government order (GO) saying promoters can carry out infrastructure development work as per the standards specified by local bodies.

The GO replaces the earlier order issued on December 9, 2020, wherein it was mandatory for developers to pay to provide amenities like roads, stormwater drains, and street lights. After collecting the fees, the final layout sketch permit of the planning authority along, with the local body's approval, was issued directly to applicants.

"The earlier order passed by the previous regime at the fag end of its tenure has been causing confusion. Even though you provide the local amenities, you have to pay the fee to local bodies. For example, you spend Rs 5 crore to build roads and drainage, and the government wanted the fee to be paid to local bodies also. We made a representation and got this cancelled," said S Sridharan, chairman, Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI National.

The government's initiative has provided much-needed relief, he said. A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting and Valuation, JLL West Asia, said it is a good move from the government which has come after a consultative process.

"Developers will now either pay infrastructure development fees or undertake infrastructure development as per the local bodies’ guidelines. Though it may increase the development cost of projects, quick implementation with good quality will accentuate the sales velocity," he said.

But then all will depend on the standards prescribed by local bodies for provision of infrastructure laid by the developers or promoters. Before taking over this infrastructure, local bodies should ensure the quality of work done by the layout promoters or developers, says the GO.

Local bodies have also been mandated to come out with standards for laying of roads, underground sewage systems, drains, and water supply. "Rolling out guidelines after discussions with various stakeholders is critical, and has to be done at the earliest," said Shankar.

