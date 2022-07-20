Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi police constable dismissed for sexually abusing minor in 2019

Sources said the constable Sasi Kumar, who was working at Tiruchendur police station a few years ago, had abused a 16-year-old girl when she visited Mela Puthukudi Temple near Kurumbur.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A police constable belonging to Eral police station who was charged for sexually abusing a minor girl has been dismissed from the police service, said Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan in a press statement on Tuesday.

Sources said the constable Sasi Kumar, who was working at Tiruchendur police station a few years ago, had abused a 16-year-old girl when she visited Mela Puthukudi Temple near Kurumbur on October 10, 2019. He was accompanied by his friend Balamurugan.

Inquiries revealed that he had taken photographs of the couple the victim and her alleged lover and had threatened to leak them to their families and demanded them to provide Rs 5,000. When the boy went to arrange for the money, Sasi Kumar in khaki attire and his friend sexually abused the girl, sources added.

Based on a complaint, Tiruchendur All Women Police booked Sasi Kumar and Balamurugan under Section 9 (a), 10 of the POCSO Act, and 354(c), 506(1), and 387 of the IPC.

On Tuesday, in the press statement, SP said that the charges against Sasi Kumar were proved during the investigation. As the actions of Sasi Kumar disreputed the police service, which is known for discipline and control, the accused constable has been removed from the service, the statement added.

