Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC branch manager suspended for issuing ordinary tickets to mofussil bus passengers

As pressure mounted on officials to run ordinary services, the depot manager and controller allegedly asked conductors to use paper tickets meant for ordinary buses on mofussil routes...

Published: 20th July 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The branch manager and controller of the Kattumannar Koil depot run by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were suspended recently on charges of dereliction of duty after ordinary town bus tickets were issued to commuters on mofussil routes.

While the top official of the Villupuram Transport Corporation said the incident was an "accident", it was alleged that the depot officials asked the conductors to issue ordinary bus tickets to mofussil bus travellers to give an impression that these ordinary buses were operational.

The incident took place between July 14 and 15. The electronic ticketing machines have been withdrawn in most of the buses and paper tickets are being given to travellers, said official sources.  

The depot had allegedly cut the services of ordinary buses operating from Kattumanarkoil depot to various parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram in the last six months. The decision to stop these buses was understood to have been triggered by staff shortage, increasing fuel expenses and a few other administrative reasons.
 
Following the complaints of cancellation of ordinary services, the transport department had earlier directed the corporations to restore the services.

As pressure mounted on officials to run ordinary services, the depot manager and controller allegedly asked conductors to use paper tickets meant for ordinary buses on mofussil routes to create a false impression that these services have been resumed.

ALSO READ | Nine government officials suspended in Tamil Nadu after 6,892 acres of land sold illegally

Accordingly, commuters were given ordinary tickets on mofussil buses operated on Kattumannar Koil-Virudhachalam and Kattumannar Koil-Kumbakonam routes for a few days.

After a section of the travellers raised objections, the TNSTC swung into action and suspended two officials.

S Joseph Diaz, managing director of TNSTC (Villupuram), said it was an inadvertent error on the part of the branch manager and controller.

"The officials were placed under suspension on moral grounds for their failure in ensuring distribution of appropriate ticket books to conductors. Necessary instructions have been issued to ensure the operation of ordinary buses. The SOP to be followed while collecting ticket book has also been suggested," he added

Withe six regional headquarters at Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Thiruvannamalai, the Villupuram corporation operates 1,033 ordinary services for travellers in 10 districts in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As per official data, 18.45 crore women, transpersons and PwDs in the Villupuram division availed the free service between July 12 last year and June 29. The share of women travellers alone was 64.29%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Kattumannar Koil depot
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp