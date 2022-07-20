Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more Sri Lankan Tamil families including four children reach Dhanushkodi

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Two more Sri Lankan Tamil families -- seven members including four children -- arrived at Dhanushkodi seeking refuge on Tuesday around 7 am.

Rameswaram Marine police with the help of the Indian coast guard rescued the families who were stranded in the fifth Sand bar near Arichalmunai in Rameswaram with the help of a hovercraft. The rescued were handed over to Marine police for investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that the two families N Mary Agasta (44) along with her two sons Nisarkhan Agash (16) and Kevin (12) hailing from Navatkuli of Jaffna region in Srilanka and — the second family G Magesan (39) along with his wife Devi (38) and their two sons Dhinesh (10) and Hamusan (06) from the  Ananthapuri area in Trincomalee region in Srilanka.

After facing hardship caused by the economical crisis, both the families used their last left money to get ferried to India, the police sources said. The families started their journey from Sri Lanka in the midnight hours and were dropped on the fifth sandbar by the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The total number of Sri Lankan Tamils who have arrived in Tamil Nadu seeking refuge has increased to 123.

