Home States Tamil Nadu

University of Madras begins inspecting infrastructure of affiliated colleges

According to varsity officials, only if the affiliated colleges applied for starting new courses or reviving closed courses, the inspection was carried out and necessary approval provided.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras

University of Madras (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of more than five years, the University of Madras started inspection of the infrastructure of its affiliated colleges. From this month, inspection teams appointed by the varsity began the evaluation, and plan to complete it by the first week of August.

On the basis of the teams' findings, appropriate action will be taken against the 130 colleges affiliated to the University of Madras. According to varsity officials, only if the affiliated colleges applied for starting new courses or reviving closed courses, the inspection was carried out and necessary approval provided.

Otherwise, the university had not inspected the infrastructure of affiliated colleges for the last few years. Notably, Anna University conducts an inspection of infrastructure of affiliated colleges annually.

Vice-Chancellor S Gowri said after taking over in August 2020, he received emails from faculty members and officials of various colleges about the shortage of infrastructure, irregularities in the payment of salary to faculty, and lack of appointment of qualified teachers.

After delving deeper into the situation, he said, "I decided to conduct a thorough inspection of the affiliated colleges. Teams comprising senior university faculty, and college principals were formed to physically inspect colleges and submit a report."

Colleges have to fill up a checklist which includes details on faculty and laboratories, among others. "The team will verify the authenticity of the information," explained R Rangarajan, dean in-charge, the College Development Council of UoM.

If irregularities are found, time will be provided to the colleges to rectify the lacunae. If they still fail to comply, the affiliation committee will decide the further course of action, added Rangarajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Madras
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp