University of Madras begins inspecting infrastructure of affiliated colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of more than five years, the University of Madras started inspection of the infrastructure of its affiliated colleges. From this month, inspection teams appointed by the varsity began the evaluation, and plan to complete it by the first week of August.

On the basis of the teams' findings, appropriate action will be taken against the 130 colleges affiliated to the University of Madras. According to varsity officials, only if the affiliated colleges applied for starting new courses or reviving closed courses, the inspection was carried out and necessary approval provided.

Otherwise, the university had not inspected the infrastructure of affiliated colleges for the last few years. Notably, Anna University conducts an inspection of infrastructure of affiliated colleges annually.

Vice-Chancellor S Gowri said after taking over in August 2020, he received emails from faculty members and officials of various colleges about the shortage of infrastructure, irregularities in the payment of salary to faculty, and lack of appointment of qualified teachers.

After delving deeper into the situation, he said, "I decided to conduct a thorough inspection of the affiliated colleges. Teams comprising senior university faculty, and college principals were formed to physically inspect colleges and submit a report."

Colleges have to fill up a checklist which includes details on faculty and laboratories, among others. "The team will verify the authenticity of the information," explained R Rangarajan, dean in-charge, the College Development Council of UoM.

If irregularities are found, time will be provided to the colleges to rectify the lacunae. If they still fail to comply, the affiliation committee will decide the further course of action, added Rangarajan.

