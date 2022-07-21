Home States Tamil Nadu

Do postmortem again on Salem woman who died in Japan: Madras HC

The court passed the orders on a petition filed by Lucia, mother of the victim Maria Antonnate, who died by suicide on July 3 in Japan where she was staying with her husband Susairaj.

Published: 21st July 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered re-postmortem of the body of a woman who died in Japan early this month and handing it over to her parents in Salem for performing the last rites.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the orders on a petition filed by Lucia, mother of the victim Maria Antonnate, who died by suicide on July 3 in Japan where she was staying with her husband Susairaj. Raising suspicions on the death, the petitioner prayed for postmortem be held to ascertain the cause of death.

Directing the Chennai police to take control of the body, which is kept at the the airport, and hand it over to Salem Steel Plant police, and conduct the postmortem at Mohan Kumaramangalam Govt Medical College Hospital, Salem, the judge also ordered the police to give protection to the husband of the deceased during the last rites.

Susairaj had told the court that Maria Antonnate had been suffering from depression and died by suicide and a postmortem was already conducted. He wanted the body be taken to his native town in Puducherry. However, the family of the deceased wanted the body be handed to them.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

