Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school teacher assaults over 50 kids in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, suspended

At least 100 people including parents of the students gathered at the headmaster's office demanding action against the teacher.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A government school teacher was suspended from duty after allegedly brutally beating over 50 students with a cane, in Gingee on Wednesday. At least 100 people including parents of the students gathered at the headmaster's office demanding action against the teacher. The Chief Educational Officer, following orders from Collector D Mohan, suspended him, official sources said.  

K Nandagopal is a physics teacher at Raja Design Government School in Gingee, who also serves as the deputy headmaster. Students from the government school alleged Nandagopal would not be present in the school for most of the academic year, but would be present only for a few days.

Police said, on Tuesday, Nandagopal, who had been absent from school since it reopened, conducted a class test for Class XII students. After the test, the physics teacher started brutally attacking students with a cane for no reason, said police.

At least 30 students suffered injuries, and the issue was brought to the school management’s notice by the parents on Wednesday. Later in the day, CEO S Krishnapriya inspected the school to investigate the matter, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp