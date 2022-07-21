Government school teacher assaults over 50 kids in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, suspended

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A government school teacher was suspended from duty after allegedly brutally beating over 50 students with a cane, in Gingee on Wednesday. At least 100 people including parents of the students gathered at the headmaster's office demanding action against the teacher. The Chief Educational Officer, following orders from Collector D Mohan, suspended him, official sources said.

K Nandagopal is a physics teacher at Raja Design Government School in Gingee, who also serves as the deputy headmaster. Students from the government school alleged Nandagopal would not be present in the school for most of the academic year, but would be present only for a few days.

Police said, on Tuesday, Nandagopal, who had been absent from school since it reopened, conducted a class test for Class XII students. After the test, the physics teacher started brutally attacking students with a cane for no reason, said police.

At least 30 students suffered injuries, and the issue was brought to the school management’s notice by the parents on Wednesday. Later in the day, CEO S Krishnapriya inspected the school to investigate the matter, sources said.

