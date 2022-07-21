Madras HC frees on 'probation release' woman who killed daughters

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed a woman who was punished with three years of rigorous imprisonment for poisoning her two daughters to death in 2016 after being taunted for giving birth to girls to walk free on "probation release".

The court asked her to execute a bond for good behavior, raise her two surviving daughters without placing any fetters because of their gender, and educate them up to a minimum of undergraduate level as part of the conditions set by it to release her.

Allowing an appeal filed by Sathiya of Vellore, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in a recent ruling, said instead of sentencing her, it would be befitting to release her under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958.

"We, as a society, have not corrected ourselves. It is a matter of great pain that the mother should feel ashamed of giving birth to female children and would even attempt to commit suicide and kill her children," the judge said.

The judge directed her to appear before the additional district and sessions judge in Vellore to furnish a bond giving the undertakings.

He further said the woman should continue to appear once every two years before the trial court and re-affirm the continuance of education and well-being of the girls and also agree to undergo prison sentence in case of failure to comply with the order.

The appellant's husband, Venkatesan, too, was directed to execute a surety bond to ensure compliance of the undertakings given by his wife.

Sathiya was taunted as an unfortunate woman who could give birth only to girl children. Unable to bear this, she allegedly poisoned two of her daughters before attempting to end her life by consuming poison, sources said.

Judge compares case to 'Nalla Thangal' tale

The children died while she survived. The incident occurred in 2016 in Ponnai police station limits in Vellore district. Initially, a case under section 174 of the CrPC was registered and later it was altered to sections 302 and 309 of the IPC for murder and attempt to commit suicide.

Finding the case to be similar to be that of the tale of "Nalla Thangal" and considering the fact that nobody else will be there to take care of her children, the additional district and sessions judge in 2019 convicted the woman for culpable homicide under section 304 (ii) of the IPC (2 counts) and imposed RI for three years and ordered her to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 on each count and in case of default of payment of fine, to undergo RI for another six months.

The woman was present during hearing in the HC with her two surviving daughters. She broke down in pain and agony about the entire incident. She realised that female children are as good as male children and now had got the courage to face the society, Justice Bhartha Chakravarthy said.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed a woman who was punished with three years of rigorous imprisonment for poisoning her two daughters to death in 2016 after being taunted for giving birth to girls to walk free on "probation release". The court asked her to execute a bond for good behavior, raise her two surviving daughters without placing any fetters because of their gender, and educate them up to a minimum of undergraduate level as part of the conditions set by it to release her. Allowing an appeal filed by Sathiya of Vellore, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in a recent ruling, said instead of sentencing her, it would be befitting to release her under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958. "We, as a society, have not corrected ourselves. It is a matter of great pain that the mother should feel ashamed of giving birth to female children and would even attempt to commit suicide and kill her children," the judge said. The judge directed her to appear before the additional district and sessions judge in Vellore to furnish a bond giving the undertakings. He further said the woman should continue to appear once every two years before the trial court and re-affirm the continuance of education and well-being of the girls and also agree to undergo prison sentence in case of failure to comply with the order. The appellant's husband, Venkatesan, too, was directed to execute a surety bond to ensure compliance of the undertakings given by his wife. Sathiya was taunted as an unfortunate woman who could give birth only to girl children. Unable to bear this, she allegedly poisoned two of her daughters before attempting to end her life by consuming poison, sources said. Judge compares case to 'Nalla Thangal' tale The children died while she survived. The incident occurred in 2016 in Ponnai police station limits in Vellore district. Initially, a case under section 174 of the CrPC was registered and later it was altered to sections 302 and 309 of the IPC for murder and attempt to commit suicide. Finding the case to be similar to be that of the tale of "Nalla Thangal" and considering the fact that nobody else will be there to take care of her children, the additional district and sessions judge in 2019 convicted the woman for culpable homicide under section 304 (ii) of the IPC (2 counts) and imposed RI for three years and ordered her to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 on each count and in case of default of payment of fine, to undergo RI for another six months. The woman was present during hearing in the HC with her two surviving daughters. She broke down in pain and agony about the entire incident. She realised that female children are as good as male children and now had got the courage to face the society, Justice Bhartha Chakravarthy said.