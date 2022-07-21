New Tiruchy Road flyover in Coimbatore sees fourth accident in just over a month

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two cars collided on the newly-opened flyover on Tiruchy Road at Sungam on Wednesday morning. This is the fourth accident on the flyover, particularly at the spot, after it was inaugurated on June 11.

According to police, two cars which were heading to Ramanathapuram from the government hospital collided on a rumble strip after the driver of the first car braked suddenly trying to slow down before running over the strip. The car following it rear-ended it. Drivers of both cars escaped with minor injuries, but the vehicles were severely damaged.

City Traffic Investigating Wing (East) Police registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, rumble strips were partially removed by police. The first accident on the flyover took place on June 12, when M Prasanth (28) died after his bike hit the parapet and fell down. On June 24, K Hariharan (19), a native of Karur, died when he fell off the flyover after his motorcycle rammed the parapet.

Following the accident, the police imposed speed limit of 30 km and installed rumble strips to alert drivers, motorists to reduce speed. The flyover was reopened on July 9 after two weeks as the National Highways wing of State Highways installed ten rumble strips on it to reduce the speed limits.

Above 1,000 reflective road studs have also been installed on the flyover to prevent accidents. On July 14, another speeding biker M Anandakumar (51) of Town Hall fell from the bridge after hitting on parapet wall.

Counter-measures

Police registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, rumble strips were partially removed by police

COIMBATORE: Two cars collided on the newly-opened flyover on Tiruchy Road at Sungam on Wednesday morning. This is the fourth accident on the flyover, particularly at the spot, after it was inaugurated on June 11. According to police, two cars which were heading to Ramanathapuram from the government hospital collided on a rumble strip after the driver of the first car braked suddenly trying to slow down before running over the strip. The car following it rear-ended it. Drivers of both cars escaped with minor injuries, but the vehicles were severely damaged. City Traffic Investigating Wing (East) Police registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, rumble strips were partially removed by police. The first accident on the flyover took place on June 12, when M Prasanth (28) died after his bike hit the parapet and fell down. On June 24, K Hariharan (19), a native of Karur, died when he fell off the flyover after his motorcycle rammed the parapet. Following the accident, the police imposed speed limit of 30 km and installed rumble strips to alert drivers, motorists to reduce speed. The flyover was reopened on July 9 after two weeks as the National Highways wing of State Highways installed ten rumble strips on it to reduce the speed limits. Above 1,000 reflective road studs have also been installed on the flyover to prevent accidents. On July 14, another speeding biker M Anandakumar (51) of Town Hall fell from the bridge after hitting on parapet wall. Counter-measures Police registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, rumble strips were partially removed by police