Poor response to special classes for Class X and XII failed students in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Special evening classes conducted by the school education department for government school students who failed Class X and XII board examinations have not gained traction. According to sources, around 250 students attend the classes in Coimbatore district.

An officer in the department, on condition of anonymity, said, "Considering students' education, the school education department has notified that subject teacher to take the special classes to students who failed in Class 10 and 12 in evenings at schools, in order to they get pass marks in the supplementary examination that has been scheduled to conduct from July 25 to August 8."

"Following the notification, subject teachers instructed students to attend the special class to get special coaching on the failed subjects. But the majority of students ignored this. At present, as many as 247 students are attending the classes at government schools," he said.

According to sources, Class X and XII results were published on June 20, with 11,774 students from government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE) appearing in the exam, as many as 11,013 passed and 761 students failed in the various subjects in class XII examination."

"Similarly, as many as 15,384 students appeared in Class 10 examination from the government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE), as many as 13,130 students passed and 2,254 students failed in Class 10 exam. In both exams, as many as 3,015 students have failed in the examination. Only 247 students are attending special classes with the aim of getting pass marks in the supplementary exam," sources added.

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association district president N Tamil Selvan told The New Indian Express, "Despite the department taking initiative, most students do not come to the evening classes due to the various factors such as fear, not interest, inferiority complex, etc. We have tried to bring back them to evening classes, but they did not show interest. In our school, only two students attend evening classes out of eight."

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha admitted that 250 students are attending the classes. "Teachers have been approaching students advising to attend the evening classes, but many students did not respond to this."

COIMBATORE: Special evening classes conducted by the school education department for government school students who failed Class X and XII board examinations have not gained traction. According to sources, around 250 students attend the classes in Coimbatore district. An officer in the department, on condition of anonymity, said, "Considering students' education, the school education department has notified that subject teacher to take the special classes to students who failed in Class 10 and 12 in evenings at schools, in order to they get pass marks in the supplementary examination that has been scheduled to conduct from July 25 to August 8." "Following the notification, subject teachers instructed students to attend the special class to get special coaching on the failed subjects. But the majority of students ignored this. At present, as many as 247 students are attending the classes at government schools," he said. According to sources, Class X and XII results were published on June 20, with 11,774 students from government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE) appearing in the exam, as many as 11,013 passed and 761 students failed in the various subjects in class XII examination." "Similarly, as many as 15,384 students appeared in Class 10 examination from the government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE), as many as 13,130 students passed and 2,254 students failed in Class 10 exam. In both exams, as many as 3,015 students have failed in the examination. Only 247 students are attending special classes with the aim of getting pass marks in the supplementary exam," sources added. Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association district president N Tamil Selvan told The New Indian Express, "Despite the department taking initiative, most students do not come to the evening classes due to the various factors such as fear, not interest, inferiority complex, etc. We have tried to bring back them to evening classes, but they did not show interest. In our school, only two students attend evening classes out of eight." When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha admitted that 250 students are attending the classes. "Teachers have been approaching students advising to attend the evening classes, but many students did not respond to this."