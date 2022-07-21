Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue officials unseal AIADMK headquarters, hand over keys to EPS supporters

The AIADMK headquarters was sealed on July 11 on the orders of the Revenue Divisional Officer under Sections 145 (1) and 146 following violent incidents around the place.  

AIADMK party head quarters seal has been removed by revenue department, in Chennai on Thursday. Express / R.Satish babu

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Revenue department officials today unsealed the party headquarters after a gap of 10 days. Former Minister CVe Shanmugam, office manager V Mahalingam and others were present on the occasion.  The office was sealed on four points and all of them were removed. 

Shanmugam and other office bearers assessed the damage caused to the assets within the AIADMK headquarters after the office was unsealed.  There was less cadre when the seal was removed as the Madras High Court had directed that the party cadre should not be allowed for one month. 
 
The AIADMK headquarters was sealed on July 11 on the orders of the Revenue Divisional Officer under Sections 145 (1) and 146 following violent incidents around the place.  O Panneerselvam along with his supporters entered the office, stayed there for a few hours and left the headquarters after the building was sealed.

This is the third time the AIADMK headquarters got sealed.  The first time the headquarters sealed was on January 31, 1988, following a split in the AIADMK after the death of party founder MG Ramachandran.  At that time, there were two factions in the AIADMK - one led by Janaki Ramachandran, wife of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK headquarters was sealed following a dispute between both factions.  

The second time the AIADMK headquarters was sealed was on August 12, 1990, when there was a clash between the supporters of Su. Thirunavukkarasar and J Jayalalithaa. Following orders of the Supreme Court, the keys were handed over to Jayalalithaa on December 19, 1990. 

