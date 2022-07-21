Rules for ward committees, area sabhas don't empower people: Organisations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government notified rules for implementation of ward committees and area sabhas in urban local bodies last month but organisations that have been campaigning for these for years said the rules neither ensured reservation in these bodies nor do they devolve power to the people in terms of decision-making.

According to the rules notified in the gazette on June 24, there is no mention of reservation for the nomination of members to the ward committee. However, according to the group of organisations, the nomination of two-thirds of members should be from the reserved categories of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, women and marginalised/disadvantaged groups.

Moreover, under the 'rights and duties' of ward committees listed in the notified rules, the ward committees and area sabhas shall make 'suggestions' and submit projects for the ward to the council and can make 'representations of grievances' to the council.

These rules make ward committees and area sabhas another grievance redressal mechanism, which already exists in urban local bodies like Chennai Corporation where there is a toll-free 1913 helpline and a mobile app to register grievances, said activists.

"There is no scope for people to make their own decisions or pass resolutions during the meetings in the presence of elected representatives and officials. In addition, the meetings should be convened monthly instead of three months as the rules now suggest, for it to be effective," Charu Govindan, coordinator of Chennai-based Voice of People, told The New Indian Express.

"While we have waited 12 years for this, the notified rules only show lack of political will to give the power to the people," she added.

The organisations, which included Voice of People, Arappor Iyakkam, Chennai Metropolitan Construction and Unorganised Workers Union and Institute of Grassroots Governance (IGG), among others, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that there was a need to conduct public consultations on the notified rules before its implementation.

Guru Saravanan, chairperson of IGG told The New Indian Express that the key question to be raised was if decentralisation has been achieved - if there is proper devolution of power from the State government to the local governments.

