Special door-to-door COVID vaccination camps set up in Puducherry

Puducherry residents should not be negligent and follow COVID-appropriate norms, if they show symptoms of infection, they should get tested immediately and self-quarantine.

Published: 21st July 2022 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As COVID-19 cases are on the rise with a daily tally of over 200, special camps are being set up, while medical teams will go from door-to-door to administer the shot in Puducherry.

According to a health department release, special precautionary boosters and supplemental vaccinations are being administered free-of-cost to all above 18 years in all government hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

In the door-to-door camps, even those who have not yet received the first and second doses can get the doses. Puducherry residents should not be negligent and follow COVID-appropriate norms, if they show symptoms of infection, they should get tested immediately and self-quarantine, the release said.

"Puducherry Health Department Director Dr Sreeramulu appealed to residents to take the pledge of 'Let's take the COVID-19 vaccine and beat the disease," it added.

