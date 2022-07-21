Special door-to-door COVID vaccination camps set up in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As COVID-19 cases are on the rise with a daily tally of over 200, special camps are being set up, while medical teams will go from door-to-door to administer the shot in Puducherry.

According to a health department release, special precautionary boosters and supplemental vaccinations are being administered free-of-cost to all above 18 years in all government hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

In the door-to-door camps, even those who have not yet received the first and second doses can get the doses. Puducherry residents should not be negligent and follow COVID-appropriate norms, if they show symptoms of infection, they should get tested immediately and self-quarantine, the release said.

"Puducherry Health Department Director Dr Sreeramulu appealed to residents to take the pledge of 'Let's take the COVID-19 vaccine and beat the disease," it added.

PUDUCHERRY: As COVID-19 cases are on the rise with a daily tally of over 200, special camps are being set up, while medical teams will go from door-to-door to administer the shot in Puducherry. According to a health department release, special precautionary boosters and supplemental vaccinations are being administered free-of-cost to all above 18 years in all government hospitals and Primary Health Centres. In the door-to-door camps, even those who have not yet received the first and second doses can get the doses. Puducherry residents should not be negligent and follow COVID-appropriate norms, if they show symptoms of infection, they should get tested immediately and self-quarantine, the release said. "Puducherry Health Department Director Dr Sreeramulu appealed to residents to take the pledge of 'Let's take the COVID-19 vaccine and beat the disease," it added.