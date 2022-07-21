Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University applicants hit by online payment snag

A student, applying for B.A.LL.B (Hons) in the portal, said that the amount she had paid was not accepted and a message said the transaction failed.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has notified that students can apply for the five-year undergraduate courses through online mode in the portal of www.tndalu.ac.in from July 12 to 29.  Several students from Coimbatore could not apply due to issues in the portal.

A student, JB Boomika at Karamadai, told The New Indian Express, "Five days ago, I applied for B.A.LL.B (Hons) in the portal. After all details were filled in the application form, I paid the Rs 500 the online using my debit card on July 15. But, the amount was not accepted and a message said the transaction failed. We had to wait for 72 hours. I tried to apply again on Tuesday but faced the same problem."

She said many of her friends too faced the problem and that the help line was not of any help. On Tuesday, she submitted an online petition to the university registrar about the issue but did not receive a response.

K Vikram, another law aspirant, said, "I tried to apply online on Tuesday, but could not submit the application in the portal." Vice-chancellor NS Santhosh Kumar said corrective measures would be initiated.

Comments

