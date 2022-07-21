Tamil Nadu DVAC inspects properties of former AIADMK minister P Thangamani

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/MADURAI: A team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) inspected the properties and assets owned by former AIADMK minister P Thangamani in Pallipalayam on Wednesday.

According to sources, in December 2021, the DVAC filed an FIR against the former minister for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The DVAC then conducted searches at over 69 locations linked to him and recovered Rs 2.16 crore in cash, 1.13 kg of gold and 40 kg of silver.

The officials conducted the inspection on Wednesday as a follow-up to this investigation. The inspection began at 10 am and continued till 4 pm, when each property owned by Thangamani and his family was surveyed. Thangamani and his family members were present during the survey.

Meanwhile, a team of I-T department sleuths searched houses and offices of private construction firms in Madurai belonging to Alagar and his family, said to be a close aide of RB Udhayakumar, who recently replaced O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK deputy leader in the Assembly.

The searches were conducted over alleged tax evasion.

DHARMAPURI/MADURAI: A team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) inspected the properties and assets owned by former AIADMK minister P Thangamani in Pallipalayam on Wednesday. According to sources, in December 2021, the DVAC filed an FIR against the former minister for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The DVAC then conducted searches at over 69 locations linked to him and recovered Rs 2.16 crore in cash, 1.13 kg of gold and 40 kg of silver. The officials conducted the inspection on Wednesday as a follow-up to this investigation. The inspection began at 10 am and continued till 4 pm, when each property owned by Thangamani and his family was surveyed. Thangamani and his family members were present during the survey. Meanwhile, a team of I-T department sleuths searched houses and offices of private construction firms in Madurai belonging to Alagar and his family, said to be a close aide of RB Udhayakumar, who recently replaced O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK deputy leader in the Assembly. The searches were conducted over alleged tax evasion.