Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian jogs inside Sathyamangalam reserve forest with armed guards

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who is a known fitness enthusiast and ran many marathons, was recently seen running inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode.  

Published: 21st July 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who is a known fitness enthusiast and ran many marathons, was recently seen running inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode.   

He was seen running along the regular forest patrol route in Hasanur forest. In the video, accessed by The New Indian Express, a ring of armed Special Task Force (STF) personnel were also seen running alongside him, besides a few others.

When contacted, a senior forest official said the minister had come to Hasanur to visit tribal villages located inside the forest and check whether adequate healthcare facilities were available to them. During the visit, he wanted to go around and enjoy nature. 

The health minister was on an official visit to Thalavadi in Erode on Tuesday to launch a programme at Hosur village for early detection, prevention and control of hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia among the tribal population.

He said the programme was being implemented in 14 tribal blocks in the State, including Sathyamangalam and Thalavadi.

