Tamil Nadu to soon send clarifications sought by Centre over anti-NEET Bill

CHENNAI: The State will send clarifications requested by the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of AYUSH regarding the anti-NEET Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government to Chief Minister MK Stalin in a day or two.

It will be sent to the Centre only after his approval, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after participating in the National Plastic Surgery Day event at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The Bill was passed in Tamil Nadu to exempt its students from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The Governor sent the Bill for the assent of the President and then the Ministry of Home Affairs sent the Bill to the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of AYUSH. They sought clarifications from the State. The Governor received it and sent it to the State Department of Law on July 5, Subramanian added.

The Ministry sought clarifications on the power of the Legislative Assembly to pass the Bill, whether the Bill comes under the jurisdiction of the Union government, and if the Bill is in contradiction with the National Commission Act and the National Commission for Homeopathy Act.

It said that NEET is a merit-based exam and it ensures historical reformation like quality education, transparency, national qualification and entrance exam, and whether this Bill will impact these. Also if the Bill will affect the National Unity and National Sovereignty, and if it violates the Constitution Act 14, and also is it contradictory to the National Education Policy.

With the above answers, the Law Department will also explain the steps taken so far for NEET exemption and also how the NEET is affecting the welfare of students, Subramanian added. Getting exempted from NEET is a strong policy of the government. The DMK government has prepared detailed answers for each question without compromising on the policy, Subramanian said.

The Bill was passed by the State Government for a second time on February 8, 2022 after it was returned by the Governor last year. The Bill was passed first in September 2021. Action against oocytes sale

The health department will act against any infertility centres if found to be involved in the commercial sale of oocytes, said Ma Subramanian.

The Health Minister said the department will conduct a training programme for all joint directors of the directorate of medical services on how to monitor the infertility centres in their districts. They will be told to look into the role of intermediaries at the centres.

According to the press release, the Health Minister inaugurated a public awareness exhibition showcasing the preventive aspects of cardiac ailments to commemorate the accomplishment of 10,145 cardiac diagnostic and treatment procedures by the department of cardiology.

The minister also inaugurated a skill lab at the cost of Rs 25 lakh for the benefit of medical students to get trained in various skills and keep them equipped with the latest technological advancements in medical skills, the release said.

