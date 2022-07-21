Home States Tamil Nadu

UK's 'Kaali Baba' with expired passport seeks medical help in Tiruvannamalai

An elderly foreigner, in his late 70s, reportedly from the United Kingdom, has sought medical help from the district administration on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: An elderly foreigner, in his late 70s, reportedly from the United Kingdom, has sought medical help from the district administration on Wednesday. Around 25 years ago, the foreigner came to the temple town seeking spiritual enlightenment and stayed here, said P Manimaran, a social activist.

"He got a wound festering on his head causing him insufferable pain," said Manimaran, who brought the elderly man to the Collectorate. He added that a tourist from Jammu and Kashmir with whom the elderly man was temporarily staying informed him about his condition.

Manimaran said, the man, reportedly called 'Kaali Baba' by locals, wears robes like any other sage here. When enquired about his personal details, he said he is Clive Frederick Newman from the United Kingdom but he could not recollect other information, the social activist said.

We are holding an inquiry into the matter and as per their request, we are making arrangements for his treatment at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, official sources said. His passport expired in 2013, official sources added. Further probe is on.

