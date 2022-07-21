Home States Tamil Nadu

We are trying to convince parents to accept body of Class XII girl: New Kallakurichi SP

He said the district police will cooperate with the CB-CID probe into the child's death and arrests of rioters, being identified from videos of the violence, will continue.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kallakurichi SP P Pakalavan and other cops at the school

Kallakurichi SP P Pakalavan and other cops at the school. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KALLAKURICHI: Kallakurichi police are still attempting to convince the parents of the girl found dead at a private school on July 13 to accept the body after the second autopsy, sought by the family, was completed on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters after visiting the school at Kaniyamoor, which was vandalised in riots connected to the child’s death on Sunday, new Kallakurichi SP P Pakalavan said, "The parents are grieving. Nothing can compensate the loss of their daughter. We are continuously negotiating with them and taking efforts to make them receive the body."

He said the district police will cooperate with the CB-CID probe into the child's death and arrests of rioters, being identified from videos of the violence, will continue. A 2014 batch IPS officer under State Police Service (SPS), Pakalavan has served as SP of Vellore, Karur, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts and DCP at various zones of Tiruchy and Chennai.

On Tuesday night, the CB-CID pasted a notice outside the family's house, stating that the second autopsy had been done and asking the parents to receive her body. The notice was issued in the name of inspector, CB-CID, Tiruvannamalai, and addressed to girl's father. 

"Though information about the autopsy was conveyed to him, his wife and lawyer through Veppur Taluk tahsildar, and via WhatsApp messages, they were not present during the procedure," said the notice. The child’s body has been kept at the mortuary at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo and the panel's consultants Katyayni Anand, Sudip Chakraborty will visit Kallakurichi on July 27 along with chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Child Rights and meet the child's family.

The commission has written to the Chief Secretary, DGP, collectors of Chennai and Kallakruruchi and SP of Kallakuruchi informing them of the visit. 

New venues for TNPSC Group 4 examination

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced alternate venues for the conduct of Group 4 examinations on March 3 as the current venue, Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School where the girl was found dead last week, sustained huge damages in the riots on July 17.

At least 1,200 candidates were to have taken the exam at the school. Applicants can download the updated hall tickets on the TNPSC websites. They would also receive text messages informing them of the new venues, an official release said.

