Home States Tamil Nadu

25 school students fall ill after eating noon meal in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari

As many as 25 students at Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai Government Girls School here complained of vomiting and uneasiness after having noon meal at the school on Thursday.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

School children, mid-day meal, anaemia

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 25 students at Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai Government Girls School here complained of vomiting and uneasiness after having noon meal at the school on Thursday. They were later admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Sources said that 266 students had eaten the noon meal. Around 3:30 pm, some girls studying in Classes VI, VII and VIII complained to their teachers that they were feeling stomachache and giddiness. They were immediately rushed to a hospital.

"Their condition is stable and they will be kept under observation for a few more hours," said Dr Arul Prakash, Medical Superintendent at the hospital. Food Safety Department officials will be conducting an inquiry into the incident, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital Mid day meal
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp