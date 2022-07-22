25 school students fall ill after eating noon meal in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 25 students at Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai Government Girls School here complained of vomiting and uneasiness after having noon meal at the school on Thursday. They were later admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Sources said that 266 students had eaten the noon meal. Around 3:30 pm, some girls studying in Classes VI, VII and VIII complained to their teachers that they were feeling stomachache and giddiness. They were immediately rushed to a hospital.

"Their condition is stable and they will be kept under observation for a few more hours," said Dr Arul Prakash, Medical Superintendent at the hospital. Food Safety Department officials will be conducting an inquiry into the incident, sources said.

