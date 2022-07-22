44th Chess Olympiad: Awareness drive in Perambalur turns cynosure of all eyes

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: It isn't new to see students taking part in various awareness campaigns, exhibiting skills in drawing, painting and monodrama. In a bid to showcase talents of teachers, Collector P Sri Venkata Priya has launched an awareness campaign to make the 44th Olympiad Chess Olympiad popular among more people.

Twelve drawing teachers from government schools in Perambalur are painting a 3D image of chess board on the floor of ammonite museum at the Perambalur old taluk office, apart from pictures on the walls of the office.

The district administration is also conducting rallies and chess matches, putting up cut-outs of mascot 'Thambi' and pasting stickers on buses.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Venkata Priya said, "The world's top grand masters are going to participate in this Olympiad. This is something all of us in Tamil Nadu are very proud of. So we planned to make paintings, which will also be an attempt to showcase the talent of our teachers. The coins in the 3D painting look so fantastic and are a cynosure of eyes."

"We have left markings in the place so that people can stand near the image and take selfies. Teachers have made paintings of Thambi giving a handshake to people who visit here. The photographs and selfies, which visitors post on social media, will draw maximum attention to the event. The 3D image has been painted using Pu paint (automotive paint). This will not get washed away during the rains. All these works will be completed within two days," she said.

M Velmurugan, drawing teacher and co-ordinator of the work, said, "The Collector has given us a great opportunity. This is the first time teachers are participating in such a programme in Perambalur. The 3D image is being painted on the floor to the size of 25 feet X 25 feet."

"The wall painting will be of a 50 feet x 20 feet size. It is very difficult for students to draw 3D images as it has a math structure. So, teachers were entrusted with the work. Once the final touches are given, the chess board will look like it has been placed on a lawn. The paint used for the work has a lifespan of more than seven years," he added.

