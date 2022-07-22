Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP urges Tamil Nadu Governor to suspend state Intelligence chief S Davidson Devasirvatham

BJP State president K Annamalai said that over 200 fake passports were issued from Madurai during the period when Devaasirvatham was city police commissioner.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday alleged that there was no transparency in the investigation into the fake passport scam and urged Governor RN Ravi to immediately suspend police officers, including Addl DGP (Intelligence) S Davidson Devasirvatham. 

In his representation submitted to the Governor, Annamalai requested Ravi to order a CBI/NIA investigation into the case. He said that over 200 fake passports were issued from Madurai during the period when Devaasirvatham was city police commissioner. Recently, a Bangladeshi was held carrying a fake passport in Chennai. 

On the directions of the Madras High Court, a thorough investigation was launched and letters were sent to departments concerned for sanction for the suspected/accused officers to be implicated and charge-sheeted in the case. In this case, Devaasirvatham was added as one of the officers to be investigated, he said.

