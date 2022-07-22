Clay figurine unearthed in Vembakottai

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  In the first phase of excavation at Vembakottai that began in March this year, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology unearthed a terracotta figurine made of baked clay on Monday.

Sources said the female figurine, which is in a standing position wearing ornaments around the neck, is 6 cm in length, 4.1 cm in width and has a thickness of 1.6 cm.

