Clay figurine unearthed in Vembakottai

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the first phase of excavation at Vembakottai that began in March this year, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology unearthed a terracotta figurine made of baked clay on Monday.

Sources said the female figurine, which is in a standing position wearing ornaments around the neck, is 6 cm in length, 4.1 cm in width and has a thickness of 1.6 cm.

