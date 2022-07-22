Home States Tamil Nadu

'Elandhampudhur woman could have been saved if authoritites made proper road', allege residents

Though her family tried to rush her to the nearest Primary Health centre in Peenchamanthai, about 5 km away, it was not possible because the route was slushy and unmotorable due to recent rainfall.

Published: 22nd July 2022

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after a tribal woman died a few hours after delivering a stillborn baby at her home at Elandhampudhur, a hamlet located atop a hill in Vellore, residents said she could have been saved if authorities had acted on their long-pending demand for a proper road.

K Kanchana (20), delivered a stillborn baby at her home on Wednesday and was battling for her life. Though her family tried to rush her to the nearest Primary Health centre in Peenchamanthai, about 5 km away, it was not possible because the route was slushy and unmotorable due to recent rainfall.

Collector P Kumaravel Pandian said, "Yes, there was a lack of infrastructure and that was why our ambulance could not reach there on time. We are doing it step by step and waiting for the clearance from the forest department."

It has been a long-standing issue and will be resolved quickly, he added. However, the forest department said it had already given clearance for the road. District Forest Officer (DFO) Prince Kumar said, "We gave clearance. Moreover, we have floated the tender four times. But we are not finding a suitable bidder who is willing to do it within the estimated amount sanctioned by the government."

 From our side, we are continuously trying to get it done, the DFO says.

