Kallakurichi girl death: 'Ask parents to accept victim's body', State urges Madras HC

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court that the girl's body is kept at the Kallakurichi government hospital.

Protests over the death of a 17-year-old girl in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, took a violent turn, on July 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested the Madras High Court to direct the parents of the Kallakurichi schoolgirl, who was found dead on her school campus on July 13, to accept her body as a second postmortem has been completed as per the high court order. 

The girl's body is kept at the Kallakurichi government hospital, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept the plea of the girl's father seeking inclusion of a medical expert of his family's choice for the re-postmortem and directed him to approach the HC. He later withdrew his plea.

R Sankarasubbu, counsel for the girl's father, too submitted that the Supreme Court had told the petitioner to approach the Madras HC. Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court directed the girl’s father to submit a copy of the apex court order on his re-postmortem plea. 

The re-postmortem was conducted on Tuesday by a three-member medical team under the supervision of a former head of the Forensic Sciences department as per the orders of the Madras High Court. The court had earlier rejected the plea of the parents to include an expert of their choice in the team, but allowed one of the parents to be present along with their counsel during the procedure. 

The parents, however, moved the Supreme Court and stayed away from the re-postmortem procedure.
After the high court gave its nod, the second autopsy was completed without the presence of the parents.

