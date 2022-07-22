Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi girl death: Tamil Nadu child rights body orders closure of school hostel

TNSCPCR chairperson Saraswathi said that the management failed to adhere to the directions of the district collector regarding the permissions that should be taken by private hostels.

Justice for Srimathi

Police try to stop rioters from entering the premises of a private residential school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. A Class 12 girl was found dead in the hostel

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) ordered the closure of Sakthi Matriculation School hostel at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi on Thursday.

The decision was made after a team of officials from the commission, led by its chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy, held an inquiry with the school education department officials, including District Chief Education Officer Vijayalakshmi, District Education Officer Sivaraman, and child welfare committee officials.

Following the inquiry, Saraswathi Rangasamy addressed reporters and said, "The first phase of inquiry into the death of the girl has confirmed that the school management ran the hostel without permissions. This is a punishable offence."

She added that the management failed to adhere to the directions of the district collector regarding the permissions that should be taken by private hostels.

"If they had got the permission, the hostel would have functioned within the rules providing proper security to the inmates and had a women warden," Saraswathi pointed out. The TNSCPCR officials further said a report would be sent to the police based on their findings and that they would recommend necessary corrections in the FIR.

On allegations of previous deaths reported at the school, the officials said they haven’t received any such complaints. Meanwhile, officials of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, headed by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, are scheduled to inspect the school and inquire with officials and the girl’s parents on July 27.

SIT inspects school

The Special Investigation Team probing the riots at the school inspected the premises on Thursday. They took photos and videos of the area using drone cameras and collected evidence with the help of forensic experts, said a police source.

According to police sources, the cyber crime wing has zeroed in on four WhatsApp groups created to invite people for the protest and found nearly 1,600 people were members in them. "We collected the numbers added in that group and the messages shared. Further inquiry is on to identify who all from those groups took part in the protest and riot," added the source. 

Chinnasalem Taluk office made announcements in Kaniyamoor and nearby villages through thandora urging villagers to return articles looted from the school during the riot on Sunday.

