Home States Tamil Nadu

Oocyte sale case: Madras HC quashes Tamil Nadu government's order to seal Tiruppur scan centre

The scan centre, which was allegedly used for illegal sale of oocytes from a minor, was sealed on July 15 by the TN Medical Services Directorate.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

foetus, fetus

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the State government's order to seal the scan centre of Sudha Hospital in Tiruppur, which was involved in the sensational illegal oocyte sale case.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the orders on a writ petition filed by the hospital, on the grounds of the respondents' failure to issue a notice and cite reasons for the action under Section 5 of the TN Private Clinical Establishment (Regulation) Act, 1997 and Section 20(3) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

The scan centre, which was allegedly used for illegal sale of oocytes from a minor, was sealed on July 15 by the TN Medical Services Directorate. The authorities had also directed the hospital to discharge in-patients within 15 days. Challenging the order, the hospital management filed the writ petition before the high court.

It challenged two orders dated July 14 on the grounds that the respondents suspended the hospital’s registration, thereby preventing the petitioner from running three hospitals, without a notice and without affording an opportunity of hearing. The petitioner also said these hospitals have existed for 35 years.

However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran vehemently opposed the petitioners’ contentions, saying the hospital violated the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, and the Tamil Nadu Private Clinical Establishment (Regulation) Act, 1997 by illegally selling oocytes of a minor whose age was misrepresented in a forged Aadhaar card.

Training programme for health officials launched

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday inaugurated a training programme for joint directors of health services on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, Surrogacy Act, 2021, and other Acts, in the wake of illegal sales of oocytes in Tamil Nadu.

The health minister told reporters that there are approximately 190 fertility centres in Tamil Nadu, for which general operating guidelines were issued

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Madras High Court Sudha Hospital Oocyte sale
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp