Tiruchy corporation plans for integrated grievance redressal system for speedy action

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On an average, about 30 people usually attend a grievance day meeting of the corporation. The civic body also gets various complaints through its online platforms and offices.

Officials said that the corporation's team is working on an Integrated Grievance Redressal Monitoring System (IGRMS) bringing complaints from various sources under one platform, so that even top officials are able to monitor them.

Senior officials said the move will ensure quick clearance of grievances. "We will place complaints received from various platforms and media reports on civic issues under the system. Top officials, including the corporation commissioner, and the mayor will be able to monitor the progress of redressal measures from their computer," a senior official said.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the Integrated Command and Control Centre team is expecting to complete the IGRMS within a month. Residents opined that the corporation should also consider updating people about the status of complaints if redressal is getting delayed.

"I don't know how to report grievance online. So, I reached the corporation office to raise the complaint about a water supply issue. If they upload such complaints to an online system in the future, it is appreciable," Arunachalam, a resident who attended the corporation's recent grievance meeting, said.

"However, they should also consider updating the resident about the status of a complaint through SMS or other options if its redressal gets delayed. Then, even common people will be able to know the status of their complaint," Arunachalam added.

Meanwhile, officials said the implementation of the new system might ensure clearance of complaints even on the day they are reported. "Since senior officials will be able to monitor the status of various complaints, most major complaints are likely to be cleared within 24 hours," an official said.

TIRUCHY: On an average, about 30 people usually attend a grievance day meeting of the corporation. The civic body also gets various complaints through its online platforms and offices. Officials said that the corporation's team is working on an Integrated Grievance Redressal Monitoring System (IGRMS) bringing complaints from various sources under one platform, so that even top officials are able to monitor them. Senior officials said the move will ensure quick clearance of grievances. "We will place complaints received from various platforms and media reports on civic issues under the system. Top officials, including the corporation commissioner, and the mayor will be able to monitor the progress of redressal measures from their computer," a senior official said. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the Integrated Command and Control Centre team is expecting to complete the IGRMS within a month. Residents opined that the corporation should also consider updating people about the status of complaints if redressal is getting delayed. "I don't know how to report grievance online. So, I reached the corporation office to raise the complaint about a water supply issue. If they upload such complaints to an online system in the future, it is appreciable," Arunachalam, a resident who attended the corporation's recent grievance meeting, said. "However, they should also consider updating the resident about the status of a complaint through SMS or other options if its redressal gets delayed. Then, even common people will be able to know the status of their complaint," Arunachalam added. Meanwhile, officials said the implementation of the new system might ensure clearance of complaints even on the day they are reported. "Since senior officials will be able to monitor the status of various complaints, most major complaints are likely to be cleared within 24 hours," an official said.