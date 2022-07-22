Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman dies after boat capsizes in Tamil Nadu's Kollidam river

According to sources, G Gandhimathi (55), her husband Ganesan (60) and son Rasukutti (33) were residents of Nadhalpadugai in Kollidam block of Mayiladuthurai district.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  A woman, who fell into the Kollidam while being ferried to safety on Wednesday, was brought ashore to Keezhakundalapadi and rushed to hospital. She died later in the evening. According to sources, G Gandhimathi (55), her husband Ganesan (60) and son Rasukutti (33) were residents of Nadhalpadugai in Kollidam block of Mayiladuthurai district.

The family used to bring its goats to an islet near the village for grazing and, at times, stay back for a day. On Tuesday, the family came to the islet, and while Gandhimathi and Rasukutti stayed back, Ganesan swam to Keezhakundalapadi. However, owing to increased water release in the Kollidam, the river swelled by Wednesday morning and the islet was surrounded by brimming water.

Ganesan sought the help of residents of Keezhakundalapadi in the Cuddalore district, situated are on the other side of the islet, to rescue his wife and son. Residents of Keezhakundalapadi brought out a non-motorised boat, and a person named Selvaraj picked up the woman and her son from the islet around 10 am. They started moving towards Keezhakundalapadi.

However, the boat capsized in the strong river current. Rasukutti and Selvaraj managed to swim ashore, but Gandhimathi was swept away. She got stuck to a tree near the bank of the islet, and was later rescued with the help of a motorised boat. An unconscious Gandhimathi was brought to Keezhakundalapadi and rushed to Chidambaram Medical College Hospital, where she died around 7 pm.

An autopsy was conducted and the body was brought to Nadhalpadugai and laid to rest on Thursday. A case was registered at Annamalai Nagar Police Station. Collector R Lalitha visited the flood-prone villages and inspected the reinforcements.

