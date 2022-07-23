Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting skips Mekedatu dam issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), held in New Delhi on Friday, skipped the Mekedatu dam issue as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The meeting had been postponed thrice owing to various reasons.

The meeting, presided by CWMA Chairman SK Haldar, discussed the quantum of water being released to Tamil Nadu; hydrological issues; rainfall data; stages of cases in the high courts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; distress formula; monitoring of water flow in real-time; storage levels in dams; and administrative issues of the authority.

A team of officials led by Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena attended the meeting on behalf of TN. Karnataka was represented by its Water Resources Secretary Rakesh Singh. Representatives of Kerala and Puducherry took part in the meeting through videoconference.

CHENNAI: The 16th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), held in New Delhi on Friday, skipped the Mekedatu dam issue as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The meeting had been postponed thrice owing to various reasons. The meeting, presided by CWMA Chairman SK Haldar, discussed the quantum of water being released to Tamil Nadu; hydrological issues; rainfall data; stages of cases in the high courts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; distress formula; monitoring of water flow in real-time; storage levels in dams; and administrative issues of the authority. A team of officials led by Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena attended the meeting on behalf of TN. Karnataka was represented by its Water Resources Secretary Rakesh Singh. Representatives of Kerala and Puducherry took part in the meeting through videoconference.