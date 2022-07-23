Home States Tamil Nadu

Class XI SC boy assaulted by government school teacher in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

The teacher cornered a Class XI SC student from GRP street, and after the latter questioned why he was treated harshly, he thrashed him for no reason.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A teacher of a government school in Villupuram recently allegedly physically assaulted a Class XI student on the grounds that the latter belonged to a scheduled caste community. A Class XII student said, on the conditions of anonymity, "The physics teacher who recently joined our school this academic year had been singling out and behaving biased to students from the SC community."

Recently, the teacher cornered a Class XI SC student from GRP street, and after the latter questioned why he was treated harshly, he thrashed him for no reason, the student added. Reliable sources from the school said that the issue was allegedly covered up to avoid controversy, and that the boy was given treatment at the government hospital.

A group of caste Hindu students from the same class said that they were forced to write a letter speaking ill of the SC student, and submit it to the HM. "We are all friends and there is never a caste bias among us. But the teacher is trying to ruin unity and equality among us. We are scared to inform higher officials fearing consequences."

K Umapathi, a social worker, told The New Indian Express, "The headmaster is also in a tight spot because few teachers had threatened him by alleging lack of discipline in the campus. The issue needs to come out in order to supervise such evil practices within government school campuses."

A fake message claiming 'students in the school are not following uniform rules and illegally using drugs in the campus while the HM did not take any action for this', surfaced on social media recently. The message was discovered to be fake after TNIE paid a spot visit to the school and found nothing as the claim.

Responding to the issue, CEO Krishnapriya told The New Indian Express that immediate investigation will be done and action will be taken.

