Kallakurichi girl death: 'Victim's father has agreed to take her body', Madras HC told

CHENNAI: The parents of the Kallakurichi girl, who was found dead on school campus on July 13, have agreed to take her body from Kallakurichi GH on Saturday and perform the last rites on the same day.

Advocate R Sankarasubbu, counsel for the girl's father, told Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court that the parents had expressed their willingness to accept the body on Saturday between 6 am and 7 am.

The court rejected the plea for a third postmortem by including a doctor of the family's choice.

But taking into consideration the apprehensions of the petitioner and to find out any other foul play on the body of the girl, the judge ordered setting up of a three-member expert team of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, "to analyse the videographs of the two postmortems and the postmortem certificates and give its final opinion".

Dr Kusa Kumar Shaha, Dr Siddharth Das and Ambika Prasad Patra, all three from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, JIPMER, were entrusted with the task and the team was asked to file a report within a month before the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate court.

Invited by the HC to give his opinion on the feasibility of a third postmortem, Dr R Selvakumar, forensic department head of Kilpauk Medical College, said he has not come across a third postmortem in his 25 years of service.

Ensure fair probe, court tells police

Dr R Selvakumar, however, said it is possible to give an opinion with regard to sexual assault by the experts by analysing the video footage recorded during the autopsy.

Considering the nature and background of the case, the media trial, and false news circulated on social media, this court is of the view that the reiteration of the earlier demand of the petitioner for inclusion of a doctor of his choice is not made with any bona fide reasons but it is for some other reasons, the court said.

At every stage, the petitioner is making allegation against everyone. Criminal justice system cannot be expected to continue as desired by certain sections as it will sabotage the investigation. Taking note of the above situation, this court has taken a conscious view that the demand of the petitioner to conduct re-postmortem with a doctor of his choice cannot be acceded, Justice Sathish Kumar said.

The judge directed the investigation officer to conduct the probe in a fair manner irrespective of the final opinion of the expert team of doctors and ensure that the real culprits are punished. He then posted the matter to July 29 for reporting compliance.

Gold earrings found

Police sources said Sathyaraj of Elavadi village near Chinnasalem handed over 14 pairs of earrings on Friday. He found them near the school after the riot on Sunday. Police said they were of gold and weighted around five sovereigns. The police were trying to find the owners of the jewellery

