Krishi Vigyan Kendra to weed out farm woes from all blocks of Madurai district

The 'A Block a Month' is a new initiative of the Central government to reach the nook and corner of all blocks of the district equally rather than confined to nearer blocks.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In the first of its kind, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Madurai has initiated a novel scheme of 'A Block a Month' to reach farmers in all blocks of the district in a concentrated approach manner. The initiative which was launched last month has received appreciation from the farmers.

Coordinator of KVK Dr Ramasubramanian told The New Indian Express, "The 'A Block a Month' is a new initiative of the Central government with twin objectives - one is to reach the nook and corner of all blocks of the district equally rather than confined to nearer blocks and another is to address numerous problems of the farmers located in geographically disadvantaged areas. Further, a number of farmers could be roped into the database of the KVK besides getting a thorough grasp of the agricultural issues and problems of a block."

He added, "To start with, the scientists of KVK visited Sedapatty block twice, and during their visit, they addressed the problems of stem weevil and sucking pest menace in cotton. Sorghum downy mildew disease is a disease that is prevalent in the district and was addressed by scientists. A casual talk with the villagers revealed that they were not aware of KVK and such visits will be very useful to them." 

Further, a recommendation sheet has been exclusively designed to be distributed to the farmers which will consist of the farmers' name, address, problem identified, solutions provided, and signature of both the scientist and farmer. There is a provision in the sheet to collect feedback from the farmer after a time gap which is unique, sources said.

When contacted, farmers from M Kallupatti said they had to rely on local fertiliser shops for identifying the pest problem in the field and would use the fertilizer which the shop owner suggests. However, through the KVK initiative, farmers get to meet scientists in their villages and were able to clarify their doubts and get proper solutions, they added.  

Through the initiative, the farmers are also informed regarding the usage of machines to handle the agricultural work.

Dr Ramasubramanian said, "Though almost all the farmers are using machines for harvest process, the usage of machines for plantation and weeding work is still minimal in Madurai. Thus, we are creating awareness among the farmers to make use of the machines to bring down their expenses by Rs 10,000 - Rs 12,000."

