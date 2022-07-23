Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC acquits life imprisonment of accused in double murder case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday acquitted a man who had been sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of murdering a couple in Kanniyakumari in 2009.

Published: 23rd July 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday acquitted a man who had been sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of murdering a couple in Kanniyakumari in 2009. According to the prosecution, the acquitted man, S Charles of Kanniyakumari, had worked for the deceased couple for nearly eight years, residing in their outhouse and looking after their farm.

On August 8, 2009, the deceased - Rajendra Kumar and Leela - had gone to the chariot festival at a local church with their children. The couple returned home around 9.30 pm, while the children stayed behind. However, the next morning, the couple was found dead in their house with multiple injuries.

A day later, Charles gave an extrajudicial confession before the Village Administrative Officer that he murdered the couple because "they went to the church and worshipped evil spirits despite his warning not to go". The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered and in August 2010, he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment of not less than 20 years. Charles challenged the sentence in 2020.

But a bench comprising justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha said the motive mentioned in the confession statement was illogical since Charles himself was a Christian. An extrajudicial confession has to be either believed in total or rejected in total. One cannot accept the part where Charles said he committed the murder and reject the part where he stated his motive, the judges opined.

There are also other versions in the evidence that Charles might have committed the murder for the properties of the couple or due to fear of losing his job, the judges noted. When there are conflicting versions with regard to the murder motive, the appellant cannot be convicted merely based on recovery of the murder weapon, the judges held and acquitted Charles.

Anticipatory bail granted to man who threatened judges

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench recently granted anticipatory bail to Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president Palai Rafi in a case registered against him for making threatening remarks against High Court and Supreme Court judges while condemning the Karnataka HC's hijab verdict in two meetings held in March this year in Tirunelveli.

Rafi tendered an unconditional apology and expressed his willingness to issue a public apology. Hearing the same, Justice K Murali Shankar granted anticipatory bail to Rafi on the condition that he should give a public apology in two newspapers and also upload it on social media along with his photograph.

Two other persons - Rajik Mohamed and Navab Sha of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath - who were booked by Thanjavur police in a similar case were also granted anticipatory bail without the aforesaid condition since they were only organisers of the meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Life imprisonment
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp