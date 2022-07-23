Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to send 'acceptable reply' on anti-NEET Bill: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Subramanian said the State had the right to enact laws related to admission in colleges, as per entry 25 in the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Friday, listed a detailed response, drafted by the State government, to the clarifications sought by the Centre on the anti-NEET Bill.

To the query whether the State Assembly had the jurisdiction to pass the Bill, Subramanian said the State had the right to enact laws related to admission in colleges, as per entry 25 in the concurrent list of the Constitution.

"So this objection lacks basis. The Supreme Court has also made this clear in Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association vs Union of India and Others, 2021," he said.

The minister also quoted a 1983 SC ruling that said the State Bill on matters in the concurrent list should be sent to the President for approval. The Centre had observed that NEET gives a merit-based system for admissions and is a historical reform to ensure the quality of education and transparency.

It had also observed that it reduced the burden by not having to write different exams. To that, Subramanian said it was not acceptable to the State. This Bill gives provisions for admissions based on Class 12 marks and reduces economic stress. TN thinks that NEET is against rural students, he said.

The Union government had asked whether the Bill goes against the integrity, unity and sovereignty of the country. The State responded by saying it in no way affects these aspects.

The proposed method of admission in Tamil Nadu is more just and fair than any other method, he said. Responding to questions on going against NEP, the minister said NEP is against plurality, diversity and federalism.

The minister quoted the SC verdict in the SR Bommai Vs Union of India cases and said federalism was a fundamental aspect of the Constitution. "The NEP can’t be the guiding light for the State legislature." Subramanian said the State has prepared acceptable answers and the draft reply is ready and will be sent to the Union government in a few days.

