Thousands bid tearful adieu as Kallakurichi Class 12 girl laid to rest

Published: 23rd July 2022 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kallakurichi Class 12 girl laid to rest

The last rites of Class 12 Kallakurichi girl were performed in a burial ground on July 23, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

CUDDALORE: Thousands of people from the agrarian Periyanesallur village in the district on Saturday joined the family in bidding a tearful adieu to the Class 12 student whose body was found on her school hostel premises in Kallakurichi on July 13.

Those from neighbouring villages too paid their homage, as an inconsolable father demanded justice for his daughter's death.

He was accompanied by the 17-year old's younger brother and other family members and villagers during the funeral procession which began at about 10.30 AM.

The body of the girl student was brought in an ambulance from the Kallakurichi government hospital where it was kept for the last 10 days, after the grieving mother signed the papers accepting the mortal remains for performing the last rites.

The girl's parents agreed to receive the body after the Madras High Court on Friday questioned the delay in accepting it and asked them to do so on Saturday morning for the final rites.

The ambulance carrying the girl's body and the police escort vehicle collided with a container lorry on the way, about 10 km from Veppur on the Tiruchirappalli bypass road but no casualties were reported.

State Labour Minister C V Ganesan, who represented the State government and the district Collector were also among those who paid homage to the girl's body kept in the village before it was taken in a procession for the last rites.

The body of the girl was draped in new clothes and a biology book was placed by her side before she was laid to rest.

The Class 12 student of a matriculation school in Kanimayoor in Kallakurichi district was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the school hostel premises on July 13 leading to protests.

Her parents suspected foul play and refused to accept the body and even sought the court's intervention for a re-postmortem in the presence of a doctor of their choice.

But the plea was declined by the Supreme Court.

The tragic incident led to violence on July 17 and the school was vandalised, documents and certificates burnt and property was damaged.

The Madras High Court on Friday directed a team of doctors of Puducherry-based Jipmer to analyse the autopsy report of the girl and submit its report within a month.

