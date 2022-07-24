Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake passport scam: ‘Cops to submit chargesheet soon’

Madurai Q Branch personnel held inquiries with 475 people and collected around 340 documents in connection with the case.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid the State BJP unit’s allegations against the probe under way into the Madurai fake passport scam case, the State government announced that the Q Branch police will soon submit a chargesheet against the 41 suspects in the case.

According to a press note from the Information and Publicity Department, the police booked some Sri Lankan nationals on September 28, 2019, for attempting to leave the country using passports obtained using fake documents. During a probe, four travel agencies were raided and 124 passports seized. The police also arrested four travel agents and traced 51 persons who earlier obtained Indian passports through them.

Of the total 175 passports, 28 belonged to Sri Lankan nationals. Cases were registered against them at Madurai, Chennai, Pudukottai, Erode, Thirupattur, Salem and Coimbatore Q Branch stations. Madurai Q Branch personnel held inquiries with 475 people and collected around 340 documents in connection with the case.

“The police will submit a chargesheet against 41 persons, including 13 travel agents, five policemen (former Assistant Commissioner I S Sivakumar, inspector Ilavarasu, head constable Kanthasamy, and constables Kaviarasu and Anand),” the press note added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
passport scam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp