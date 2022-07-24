Fake passport scam: ‘Cops to submit chargesheet soon’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid the State BJP unit’s allegations against the probe under way into the Madurai fake passport scam case, the State government announced that the Q Branch police will soon submit a chargesheet against the 41 suspects in the case.

According to a press note from the Information and Publicity Department, the police booked some Sri Lankan nationals on September 28, 2019, for attempting to leave the country using passports obtained using fake documents. During a probe, four travel agencies were raided and 124 passports seized. The police also arrested four travel agents and traced 51 persons who earlier obtained Indian passports through them.

Of the total 175 passports, 28 belonged to Sri Lankan nationals. Cases were registered against them at Madurai, Chennai, Pudukottai, Erode, Thirupattur, Salem and Coimbatore Q Branch stations. Madurai Q Branch personnel held inquiries with 475 people and collected around 340 documents in connection with the case.

“The police will submit a chargesheet against 41 persons, including 13 travel agents, five policemen (former Assistant Commissioner I S Sivakumar, inspector Ilavarasu, head constable Kanthasamy, and constables Kaviarasu and Anand),” the press note added.

