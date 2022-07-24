Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in interior TN till July 27

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, some of the coastal districts received good rainfall.

Rain lashes Egmore in Chennai on Saturday evening | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains are likely to continue in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu till July 27 (Wednesday) as the regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a warning to 23 districts for the day.“Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts,” says the forecast.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, some of the coastal districts received good rainfall. Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram received the highest rainfall of 9 cm.In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 35°C and 26-27°C respectively.So far, the State has received 65% excess rainfall and Chennai received 79% excess rainfall in the ongoing monsoon (from June 1, 2022).

