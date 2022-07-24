Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 5 lakh compensation for medical negligence

However, due to a complete perineal tear and its resultant complications, she experienced difficulty in urinating and defecating.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a Coimbatore native who suffered post-delivery complications due to medical negligence at a government hospital. The woman, S Bhanupriaya, sought a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and disciplinary action against a few doctors of Government Mettupalayam Hospital.

She was admitted for delivery on November 4, 2005, and delivered a boy through surgery (episiotomy). However, due to a complete perineal tear and its resultant complications, she experienced difficulty in urinating and defecating. Since things complicated further, she went to a private hospital where a corrective surgery was performed. The family spent about Rs 1.50 lakh for the treatment and the woman couldn’t take care of her son for nearly nine months.Justice N Anand Venkatesh recently ordered the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh within six weeks.

