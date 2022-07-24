Show-cause notice issued to two Block Educational Officers in Salem

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: School education department issued a show-cause notice to two Block Educational Officers (BEOs) in Salem for failing to distribute textbooks to primary and middle schools in their respective blocks.

An education officer from the district told TNIE, “In a review meeting held at a private school in the city on Friday, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Murugan gave various instructions to the BEOs, including that they should distribute books to respective schools, instead of forcing the headmasters to come to their office to collect the books. They were also instructed that unapproved private schools should not be allowed to run in the blocks.”

“After the meeting, CEO Murugan issued show-cause notices to BEOs G Chandra and Cyril Victor, who work in Kadayampatti block, and will issue notices to others on Monday. Based on their replies, he will take action against the BEOs,” he said.

According to the sources, as per the norm, only BEOs should distribute textbooks that the state government gave, to schools, for which they get additional funds.For this, the school education department provides funds to them for book transportation from the block education office to schools based on distance.“But some BEOs are not following this. They force the headmasters to take textbooks from their offices using their own money. There are allegations that BEOs do not give funds to headmasters,” sources added.When asked about it, the CEO said that action would take against the BEOs who fail to do their duty.

